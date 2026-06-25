Honda, Nissan Mull Sharing Core Parts for Next-Gen Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. are considering using shared core parts for their next-generation software-defined vehicles to reduce development and procurement costs, it was learned Thursday.

The Japanese automakers plan to launch vehicles using the commonized parts as early as 2029.

According to informed sources, the two firms are thinking of commonizing the electronic control unit, which controls various vehicle functions, such as the engine and brakes, using electronic signals. ECUs require a large number of semiconductors and electronic components, with a higher-performance unit required for SDVs.

The automakers are also discussing standardizing the operating system that runs in-vehicle software.

In August 2024, Honda and Nissan announced that they will discuss working together on SDVs, batteries and vehicle supply. While their management integration talks ultimately fell through, the two companies have continued to explore possible cooperation in various fields.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]