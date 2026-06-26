Japan Emperor, Empress Bid Farewell to Belgian Royal Couple

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bid farewell to Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde at the Castle of Laeken in Brussels on Thursday, concluding their state visit to the European country.

The Emperor shook hands firmly with the Belgian Royal couple, while the Empress chatted with Queen Mathilde, telling her that she and her husband spent special days in Belgium. The two couples frequently exchanged glances and appeared reluctant to part until the Emperor and the Empress boarded their car.

Ahead of their farewell, the Imperial and Royal couples toured a five-story pagoda and a botanical garden on the castle premises. Queen Mathilde provided explanations in the garden, and the atmosphere was friendly throughout the tour.

The four also took a commemorative photograph with the pagoda in the background.

After parting with the Belgian Royal couple, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako met with Japanese expatriates and Belgians with links to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]