Japan Advances to World Cup Knockout Stage

Newsfrom Japan

Dallas, Texas, June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, advanced to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Sweden in its final group stage match in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.

Japan qualified for the knockout stage for the third straight World Cup after finishing second in Group F. Samurai Blue will take on Brazil on Monday in the first round of the knockout stage.

In Thursday's match, Japan's Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in the second half, but Sweden soon equalized. Veteran Yuto Nagatomo, 39, made his fifth consecutive World Cup appearance by coming on as a substitute.

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