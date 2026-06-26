"One Piece" Manga Characters Join Paris Wax Museum

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 25 (Jiji Press)--Luffy and other major characters of the globally popular Japanese manga and anime series "One Piece" have joined a wax museum in Paris.

The 10 wax dolls of the Straw Hat Crew members, the first Japanese anime characters to join the Grevin Museum, were shown at an event for invited guests on Thursday ahead of their opening to the public on Friday.

At the event, a video message from Mayumi Tanaka, the voice actor who plays the role of main character Luffy, was shown. Singer Hiroshi Kitadani, who sang opening songs of the anime series, appeared in person.

The Grevin Museum, which opened in 1882, attracts 900,000 visitors a year. More than 250 dolls are displayed there, including those of French soccer player Kylian Mbappe, French President Emmanuel Macron and French comic characters.

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