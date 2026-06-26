Japan's Koizumi to Visit South Korea This Weekend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday that he will visit Seoul on Saturday and Sunday to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back.

The two ministers are expected to discuss establishing regular refueling support from Japan's Self-Defense Forces available to the Black Eagles, the South Korean Air Force's aerobatic demonstration team. Japan first provided such support in January.

Koizumi is also scheduled to inspect the Black Eagles during the trip.

The meeting will be the sixth between Koizumi and Ahn, including online talks.

"Cooperation between Japan and South Korea as well as among Japan, the United States and South Korea is becoming increasingly important amid an increasingly severe security environment," Koizumi told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]