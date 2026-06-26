CPTPP Members to Begin Preparatory Talks with 3 Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The 12 member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership decided Friday to begin preparatory talks with the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates, a step toward launching accession negotiations.

The decision was made at an online ministerial meeting of the CPTPP members, which include Japan.

The preparatory talks, the first of their kind for the CPTPP, will cover issues such as compliance with the pact’s rules to facilitate the process should formal accession negotiations begin.

A joint ministerial statement issued in November last year confirmed that the three countries met the principles for accession, including their readiness to meet high standards such as tariff elimination, and that negotiations would begin as early as 2026.

The latest statement also said, “We affirmed that any further initiatives, including trade and investment dialogues, will be carried out by consensus of the CPTPP parties,” apparently bearing in mind that China, which is not a member, held an event related to the CPTPP in May without prior approval.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]