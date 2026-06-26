2 Japan-Linked Vessels Pass through Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Two Japan-linked vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, Japanese Transport Minister Yasushi Kaneko said Friday.

Crew members are in good health and there are no abnormalities in the vessels, Kaneko said at a press conference.

The two ships' passage brought the number of Japan-related vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf to 35.

Referring to the International Maritime Organization's pause in its vessel evacuation plan following an attack on a cargo ship in the strait, Kaneko said, "We will closely monitor developments with serious concern."

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