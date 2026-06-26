Fuji Media, SBI Eye Alliance in Media Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Media Holdings Inc. and financial group SBI Holdings Inc. said Friday that they have begun talks on a capital and business alliance for cooperation in media and content operations.

The two companies plan to collaborate in producing dramas, anime and other content and developing events, while linking such operations with financial and digital services.

SBI owns an equity stake of around 7 pct in Fuji Media, including jointly held shares.

Fuji Media, the parent of Fuji Television Network Inc., will also consider investing in an SBI group fund worth about 100 billion yen focusing on intellectual property, media and related businesses. The two sides plan to draw on their expertise in selecting investment targets.

In addition, Fuji Media and SBI will cooperate in developing fan engagement strategies spanning television, streaming platforms and social media, as well as expanding Japanese content overseas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]