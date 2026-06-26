Japan PM Accused of Violating Political Funds Control Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been accused of making false statements in her political organizations’ funds reports.

Hiroshi Kamiwaki, a professor at Kobe Gakuin University, filed a criminal complaint with public prosecutors on June 3, accusing Takaichi of violating the political funds control law.

Kamiwaki says that though funds reports from two Takaichi-led political organizations stated that they received donations of 2.1 million yen in total from a corporate executive in 2021 and 2022, the money was actually paid for tickets to political fundraising parties.

The complaint also targets a secretary to Takaichi who is responsible for accounting at the political organizations.

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