Japan, IAEA to Collaborate over Iran's Nuclear Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Friday confirmed their close collaboration in efforts to peacefully resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program.

At their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi emphasized the importance of IAEA access to Iran's nuclear sites.

Grossi said that resolving the issue in a peaceful way was important and that the IAEA was ready to contribute actively to the goal.

Takaichi and Grossi also reaffirmed their continued cooperation over North Korea's nuclear program as well as next-generation innovative nuclear reactors and nuclear fusion technology.

The prime minister expressed gratitude for the IAEA's cooperation on the decommissioning of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which suffered triple meltdowns in 2011.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]