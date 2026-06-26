Takaichi, Modi to Hold Summit in New Delhi on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit India for three days from Wednesday for a summit with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday, the government said Friday.

The summit was initially scheduled to take place in Guwahati, a major city in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

Takaichi's trip to India, her first since taking office in October last year, will be part of the so-called shuttle diplomacy of reciprocal visits by the two countries' leaders.

She aims to strengthen cooperation between Japan and India in light of the reluctance of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to cooperate internationally and China's growing assertiveness.

"We want to further strengthen our strategic relationship with India by promoting cooperation for economic security and economic growth," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

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