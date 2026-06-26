Canada Sends Trade Mission to Japan in Diversification Effort

Newsfrom Japan

By Hiroki Shimoo

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Canada has sent a large-scale business delegation to Japan, reflecting Ottawa’s push to diversify its trade partnerships amid an increasingly unstable global environment.

“The world has become a turbulent place. Supply chains built over a decade are being rewired overnight,” Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, who led the delegation, said at a reception in Tokyo on Wednesday. “We’re not just diversifying. We’re building big. We’re looking to (work with) trusted and reliable partners like Japan.”

In its diversification efforts, Canada has set a goal of doubling its exports to countries other than the United States, its largest trading partner, by 2035, generating about 300 billion Canadian dollars in additional trade.

Against this background, Canada is looking to increase trade with Japan by leveraging its abundant natural resources, such as energy and critical minerals, as well as its strengths in artificial intelligence and agricultural products.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]