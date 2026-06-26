Japan to Provide 15 M. Dollars in Aid to Iran, Lebanon, Palestine
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Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide a total of 15 million dollars in emergency grant aid to Iran, Lebanon and Palestine to address the worsening humanitarian situation in the region, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The aid will be used to provide humanitarian assistance through international organizations in fields including health, medical care and food.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]