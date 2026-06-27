Airbus, Kawasaki Heavy to Cooperate on Military Drone Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--European aerospace giant Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. on cooperation for the development of military drones.

They will consider collaboration on the development of unmanned systems for antisubmarine warfare, aiming to make proposals to Japan Self-Defense Forces in the future.

Airbus is playing a central role in the development of the Eurodrone, a next-generation large unmanned vehicle formally called the European Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System. The project is joined by countries including Germany and France.

The Eurodrone, which is capable of flying up to 40 hours without landing, is suitable for nations such as Japan, which needs to monitor vast maritime areas.

"Airbus will engage in discussions with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to develop options for the design, development and commercialization for a future Japanese maritime version of Eurodrone," the European firm said in a statement Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]