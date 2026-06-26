Japan to Consider Nationalizing Defense Equipment Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to consider nationalizing defense equipment production facilities to secure production capacity during emergencies, it was learned Friday.

This plan is expected to be included in the government's new economic and fiscal management guidelines, according to government and ruling party sources.

Russia's four-year invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the necessity of the ability to continue fighting. In light of this, Japan plans to bolster its manufacturing capacity with government involvement.

The government plans to submit a related bill to revise the law aimed at strengthening the production bases of the country's defense industry during next year's ordinary session of the Diet.

The plan to consider nationalization is also expected to be included in the country's three key security-related documents, which will be updated by the end of this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]