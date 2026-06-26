Strong Quake Logging Lower 6 Hits Yamanashi Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake struck central Japan on Friday night, measuring lower 6, the third-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the town of Fujikawaguchiko in Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred around 10:29 p.m. at a depth of about 20 kilometers in the Fuji Five Lakes area in Yamanashi at the foot of Mount Fuji. The temblor had an estimated magnitude of 5.6.

In response to the major quake, the government set up an emergency response office at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office.

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