Donations Aiding Work to Preserve Tsunami-Ravaged School

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., June 27 (Jiji Press)--Some 3 million yen in donations from across Japan is helping the efforts to preserve the remains of an elementary school where a total of 84 students and staff workers died due to a tsunami that followed the March 2011 powerful earthquake in northeastern Japan.

The donations were collected through a campaign by bereaved families, and work to prevent further degradation of the building of Okawa Elementary School in the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, such as applying waterproof coating, will be conducted over about a month.

The Ishinomaki city government aims to preserve the building in the state it was at the time of the disaster. But its condition has deteriorated considerably 15 years after the tsunami. A waterproofing sheet for the rain gutter has been damaged, and holes have been created on the concrete surface, according to bereaved relatives.

The city spends some 49 million yen annually to cover the preservation costs for two sets of remains related to the disaster, including Okawa Elementary School.

When the exterior wall fell off in 2024, reinforcement work was conducted. But a city official in charge said, "Meeting all the requests (related to preservation) from bereaved families is financially difficult."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]