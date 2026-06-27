Typhoon Mekkhal Seen Approaching Eastern Japan Sat. Night

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Mekkhal is expected to move close to the Kanto region of eastern Japan on Saturday night after traveling northeast over the sea off the Shikoku western region earlier in the day.

The seventh typhoon of the year is then expected to turn into an extratropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Higos, the eighth typhoon, increased its speed and traveled off the Boso Peninsula in Kanto on Saturday morning. It became an extratropical cyclone off Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, at 9 a.m.

Also with a seasonal rain front spanning from Shikoku to Kanto, areas mainly on the Pacific side of the country had heavy rains and strong winds. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of violent winds, high waves and heavy rains.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, decided to cancel train operations on some sections of the Tokaido, Sobu, Uchibo, Sotobo and other lines throughout the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]