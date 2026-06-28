Attention Paid to Normalization of Japan Parliamentary Business

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Attention is being paid to whether Japanese parliamentary business will be normalized this week following the opposition camp's boycotting of proceedings in both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, amid a showdown with the ruling coalition.

The key is whether the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will be able to win over opposition parties by promising to, for example, hold intensive deliberations at the budget committees of both Diet chambers with participation by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The schedule for discussions on pending bills is increasingly becoming tight as the current Diet session is slated to end July 17. The Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the LDP, is expected to strongly call for an extension of the session.

The confrontation between the ruling and opposition blocs intensified following Takaichi's parliamentary remark Monday in response to a question over the alleged creation by her secretary of defamatory videos targeting rival candidates in recent elections.

She said, "I would like to submit a statement by the secretary for my answer."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]