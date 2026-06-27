Typhoon Mekkhal Approaching Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Mekkhal is expected to approach the Kanto region of eastern Japan on Saturday night after moving east-northeast off the coast of the Tokai central region.

The seventh typhoon of the year is forecast to become an extratropical cyclone off the east coast of Kanto before dawn Sunday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of heavy rain and high waves, and urged caution against strong winds.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Higos, the eighth typhoon, turned into an extratropical cyclone off Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 9 a.m. Saturday after passing along the coast of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

A seasonal rain front is stretching over Kanto and Tokai, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, decided to cancel services on some sections of the Sobu, Uchibo, Sotobo and other lines throughout the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]