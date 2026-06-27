Typhoon Mekkhal Turns into Extratropical Cyclone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Mekkhal moved close to the Kanto region of eastern Japan on Saturday night.

The seventh typhoon of the year then traveled off the Boso Peninsula in Kanto and turned into an extratropical cyclone over the sea east of the region at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Higos, the eighth typhoon, turned into an extratropical cyclone off Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 9 a.m. Saturday after moving along the coast of the Boso Peninsula.

Kanto and the Tokai central region had heavy rains and strong winds also due to a seasonal rain front. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of landslides in areas hit by torrential rains.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, canceled services on some sections of the Sobu, Uchibo, Sotobo and other lines throughout the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]