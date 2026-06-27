Japan Defense Chief Inspects S. Korean Aerobatic Team

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Saturday inspected the Black Eagles aerobatic demonstration team of South Korea's Air Force at a base in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea.

South Korean National Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back accompanied Koizumi on the inspection tour.

Earlier in the day, Koizumi visited the Seoul National Cemetery, which honors people who died for South Korea, and offered flowers.

The two defense ministers are slated to hold a meeting Sunday, possibly discussing a proposal to make refueling to Black Eagles aircraft by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force a regular arrangement. The ASDF refueled the Black Eagles in January this year.

This is Koizumi's first visit to South Korea since he took office last October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]