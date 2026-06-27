Int'l Workshop on Fukushima Nuclear Accident Held 15 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., June 27 (Jiji Press)--An international workshop on Japan's worst nuclear accident 15 years ago was held in the town of Futaba in the eastern prefecture of Fukushima on Saturday.

The gathering took place at a hotel that opened this month in Futaba, one of the two municipalities hosting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, where an unprecedented triple reactor meltdown occurred due to heavy damage caused by the March 2011 tsunami from a massive earthquake.

A total of about 140 nuclear regulatory officials and experts, including those from the United States and France, took part in the workshop, sharing the lessons of the nuclear disaster and the outcomes of research on responses to the accident and decommissioning of the crippled power plant.

The meeting was held jointly by Japan's Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation (NDF) and Nuclear Regulation Authorities, and the Nuclear Energy Agency, an affiliate of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

NDF official Toyoshi Fuketa said in an address at the start of the meeting that the decommission work is still in the initial stage, so international cooperation is necessary.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]