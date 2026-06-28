Strong Quake Hits Northeastern Japan; No Tsunami Observed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Sunday morning, measuring up to lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale.

Lower 5 was recorded in the city of Hachinohe in Aomori Prefecture and the village of Fudai in neighboring Iwate Prefecture.

The temblor, with an estimated magnitude of 6.1, occurred around 5:21 a.m. at a depth of about 41 kilometers in the Pacific off Iwate, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami occurred after the quake, the agency said.

Abnormalities have not been confirmed at nuclear facilities in Aomori, according to the secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]