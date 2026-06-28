"A New Dawn" Wins Award at French Anime Film Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, June 27 (Jiji Press)--"A New Dawn," directed by Japan's Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, won the jury award in the Contrechamp division at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France on Saturday.

The Contrechamp division targets works featuring new expressions.

A New Dawn, which depicts a struggle of a young Japanese man to recreate phantom fireworks in just two days with his brother and friend, is Shinomiya's first full-length animation film.

The work was nominated in the competition division of the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

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