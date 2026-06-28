Japan, U.S., S. Korea Discuss N. Korea's Cryptocurrency Theft

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea held a two-day diplomatic working group meeting in Washington through Friday to "coordinate responses" to cryptocurrency theft, laundering and other cyber activities by North Korea, the U.S. Department of State said Saturday.

Participants from the three countries agreed to "increase efforts to expose" North Korea's cryptocurrency theft.

They exchanged views on cryptocurrency theft cases for which North Korea's involvement is suspected. A total of 575 million dollars' worth of cryptocurrency were stolen in the incidents.

Also, a meeting with representatives from private-sector companies was held for the first time.

The private-sector participants were four U.S. companies--cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase, cybersecurity firm Mandiant, prediction market website operator Polymarket and online job agency Upwork.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]