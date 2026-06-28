Japan, S. Korea Defense Chiefs Pledge Efforts to Enhance Exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, affirmed Sunday that they will work to strengthen communication and efforts for the development of stable and future-oriented defense cooperation and exchanges between their countries.

At their meeting in Seoul, the two ministers also agreed to deepen cooperation and exchanges between the Blue Impulse aerobatic team of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the Black Eagles, the aerobatic team of the South Korean air force.

The agreement came after Black Eagles aircraft received refueling support from the Japanese side for the first time in January, at the ASDF's Naha Air Base in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

Details will be discussed later. Defense authorities of the two countries are considering the possibility of making such refueling support a regular arrangement. Koizumi and Ahn inspected the Black Eagles on Saturday.

On a possible acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would enable mutual supplies of fuel and ammunition between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said June 8 that conclusion of the ACSA would be difficult at the moment in light of the sentiments among South Korean people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]