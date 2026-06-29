Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence over 2013 Ohsho Pres. Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors on Monday sought a life sentence for a gang member over the 2013 murder of the president of "gyoza" dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service Corp., at the 11th hearing of the trial at Kyoto District Court.

The defendant, Yukio Tanaka, 59, an executive member of an affiliate of Kudokai, a legally designated dangerous yakuza group, is accused of shooting Takayuki Ohigashi, the Ohsho president who was 72 at the time, to death in the western Japan city of Kyoto.

Prosecutors said the antisocial nature of the crime was huge, stating that the defendant made thorough preparations for a gun and a motorcycle as part of a premeditated plan.

In his final statement, the defendant said, "I am truly not the culprit," and the trial was concluded.

In the trial, testimony was given by over 30 witnesses, mostly for the prosecutors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]