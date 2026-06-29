Train Derails at Kyoto Station; No Passengers Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 29 (Jiji Press)--A train derailed at Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Kyoto Station, western Japan, around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, but none of the 30 passengers were injured.

The second and third cars of the four-car train appear to have derailed at a switch near the station platform.

The passengers were guided on foot to the station.

The Japan Transport Safety Board sent two railway accident investigators to the site.

The driver told the company that he stopped the train after traveling about 120 meters from Kyoto Station because he felt that the train was being pulled from behind, according to the transport ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]