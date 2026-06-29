China Export Ban List Targets 20 More Japan Organizations

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, June 29 (Jiji Press)--China’s Commerce Ministry said Monday that it has added 20 more Japanese companies and organizations to its list barring exports of dual-use products including rare earths.

Amid political tensions between Tokyo and Beijing, China has further increased pressure on Japan.

The newly listed companies and organizations include Mitsubishi Electric Software Corp., an affiliate of major Japanese electronics maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and the National Institute for Defense Studies.

In February, the ministry designated an affiliate of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and others as subject to the export restrictions. The latest additions, effective Monday, took the total number of companies and organizations on the list to 40.

The ministry also announced in a public notice that it would increase the number of companies subject to stricter export controls. Oki Electric Industry Co. and Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd. were newly designated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]