Japan to Revise Arctic Policy as Geopolitical Importance Grows

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will revise its Arctic policy in fiscal 2027, which starts next April, amid the growing importance of the region, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated on Monday.

"The significance (of the Arctic) is increasing in light of rising geopolitical concern and potential resources and waterways," Takaichi said at a meeting of the government's Headquarters for Ocean Policy.

The prime minister instructed Jiro Akama, minister of state for ocean policy, to work on the matter to promote international cooperation on Arctic policy.

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