Chinese Coast Guard Ships Repeatedly Enter Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Chinese coast guard ships have repeatedly entered Japan's exclusive economic zone south of Yonaguni, the country's westernmost island in the East China Sea, asserting Beijing's maritime rights, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday.

Such acts are "unacceptable to our country," Kihara said at a press conference, adding that the Japanese government has repeatedly lodged protests through diplomatic channels.

China has objected after Japan and the Philippines agreed to begin negotiations to delimit their maritime boundary in the area.

The move by Tokyo and Manila will "not legally bind any third party and poses no issue under international law," Kihara said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun refuted the Japanese claim at a press conference in Beijing, saying Chinese activities in the waters are legal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]