Ex-KAT-TUN Kazuya Kamenashi, Celebrity Minami Tanaka to Marry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Kazuya Kamenashi, a former member of the Japanese boy band KAT-TUN, and Minami Tanaka, a Japanese freelance announcer and actor, announced Monday that they are going to get married.

According to the announcement published on their respective official websites, Kamenashi, 40, and Tanaka, 39, are expecting their first child.

"Although we are still inexperienced, we will dedicate ourselves to growing further while cherishing our roles and values as artists, parents and humans," the two wrote.

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