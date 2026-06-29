Japan Protests China's Expanded Export Ban on Dual-Use Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government lodged a protest with China on Monday after Beijing announced an expanded export ban on dual-use items, including rare earths, targeting Japan.

The export ban on goods that can be used both for civilian purposes and defense applications was first introduced against 20 Japanese companies and organizations in January, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks last November on a possible Taiwan contingency.

Earlier on Monday, China's Commerce Ministry said that it had added 20 more Japanese firms and organizations to its export ban list.

At a press conference the same day, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described China's expanded ban as "extremely regrettable," adding that the government strongly urges the neighboring nation to withdraw the latest decision.

"The export control measures, which target only our country, differ significantly from international practices and are absolutely unacceptable," Kihara said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]