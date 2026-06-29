Japan Panel Calls for Easing Data Center Building Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's regulatory reform panel Monday called for easing building standards for data centers amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

In response, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi emphasized that the government will promote reforms of regulations and systems that fit the AI era.

Lithium-ion batteries, crucial for data centers' stable operation, are regarded as hazardous materials under the fire service law and the building standards law, making it difficult to install them in sufficient numbers.

The panel's proposal urged the government to exclude lithium-ion batteries from the restrictions by introducing safety standards for batteries.

It also mentioned the type of physical AI controlling robots that walk, seen as helpful in covering labor shortages in logistics, construction and elderly care services. The proposal suggested a law revision so that full-scale demonstration tests can be conducted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]