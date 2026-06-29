Thai Mother Sentenced for Trafficking Daughter to Tokyo Sex Trade

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, June 29 (Jiji Press)--A Thai criminal court on Monday sentenced a woman to seven and a half years in prison for trafficking her daughter into sexual services at a massage parlor in Tokyo.

The mother entered Japan with her then 12-year-old daughter in June last year on the pretext of sightseeing before abandoning the girl at the massage parlor, according to the court in Bangkok.

The case came to light in September after the girl sought help alone from the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau.

Thai police said the mother's statements showed she had agreed with the massage parlor's former operator to have the girl work there.

The mother was detained during a trip to Taiwan in September for alleged involvement in prostitution and was transferred in December to Thailand, where she was charged by local prosecutors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]