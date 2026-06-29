Japanese Automakers' Global Sales Drop 2.6 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Global vehicle sales by eight major Japanese automakers fell 2.6 pct from a year earlier to 1,966,434 units in May amid fierce competition in China and the conflict in the Middle East, data from the companies showed Monday.

Five of the eight automakers logged lower global sales.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s global sales fell for a fourth consecutive month, driven lower by a plunge of around 40 pct in the Middle East. Sales at Honda Motor Co. halved in the Chinese, Middle East and African markets.

Suzuki Motor Corp. saw its global sales climb 23.2 pct thanks to robust demand in India, while Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. also logged increases on the back of strong U.S. sales.

Global production by the eight companies declined 3.7 pct to 1,903,550 units, with the six other than Mazda and Suzuki suffering drops.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]