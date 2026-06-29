Yodobashi-Ikebukuro Commercial Complex to Open Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--The Yodobashi-Ikebukuro commercial complex at the east exit of Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo was unveiled to the press on Monday, ahead of its opening on Tuesday.

The building, which previously housed Sogo & Seibu Co.'s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store, was fully renovated for the new complex. It will feature a Yodobashi Camera electronics store and a downsized Seibu department store, as well as sporting and variety goods stores and restaurants.

"We hope that local residents will enjoy it and that it will liven up the local area," Yodobashi Holdings Inc. President Terukazu Fujisawa said.

In 2023, Sogo & Seibu was sold by major retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. to a U.S. investment fund, and the Ikebukuro store was ceded to Yodobashi Holdings, which teamed up with the fund for the acquisition.

In the new complex, the Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Ikebukuro store occupies parts of the first basement to fifth floors and has a total sales floor space of about 33,000 square meters, making it one of the largest electronics retail stores in the Kanto region around Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]