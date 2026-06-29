Japan Conveys Concerns to China, Russia over Bomber Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday that Tokyo has conveyed serious concerns to China and Russia via diplomatic channels over recent joint flights by Chinese and Russian bombers near Japan.

The flights were "clearly intended as a display of force against our country" and raised "serious security concerns," Kihara said at a press conference.

On Saturday, Chinese and Russian bombers were spotted flying together near Japan for the first time since December last year, according to the Defense Ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]