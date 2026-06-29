LDP's Nakasone Regrets Remark on Princess Aiko

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party lawmaker Hirofumi Nakasone on Monday expressed regret over his controversial remark that it is impossible for Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to ascend to the Imperial throne.

Speaking to reporters, Nakasone, head of the Liberal Democratic Party's Headquarters for the Realization of Revision of the Constitution, admitted that he made the remark during a speech in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, on Sunday. In the speech, he also said that no one would marry the princess if she succeeds to the throne while unmarried.

"I regret that there were some points that were not appropriate," said Nakasone, who is also a member of the ruling-opposition panel on ensuring a sufficient number of Imperial Family members.

He explained that he meant to note that Princess Aiko will never become Emperor under the current Imperial House Law, which limits heirs to the throne to male, paternal-line descendants of the Imperial Family.

"Princess Aiko is attracting media attention," Nakasone said. "Given this situation, I expressed my personal concern that (her enthronement) would make it difficult for her to get married."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]