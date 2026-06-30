Japan Eliminated from World Cup with 2-1 Loss to Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Houston, Texas, June 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to Brazil 2-1 in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

The Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, fell short in its fifth attempt to secure its first knockout-stage victory at a World Cup.

Japan took the lead in the first half through a goal by Kaishu Sano, who plays for German club Mainz, but Brazil equalized in the second half.

Despite Japan's defensive efforts, Brazil, a record five-time World Cup champion, scored the winning goal in the closing moments. Samurai Blue now has a record of one win, two draws and 12 losses against Brazil.

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