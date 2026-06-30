Japan Labor Ministry Official Convicted over Stalking, Home Entry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo court on Tuesday convicted a section chief at Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of stalking a female subordinate and illegally entering her home, sentencing him to two years in prison, suspended for five years.

Tokyo District Court handed down its ruling on Atsushi Takabayashi, 39, who had been on leave since his indictment. Following the ruling, the ministry dismissed him in a disciplinary action effective on Tuesday.

Judge Shunichi Ido called Takabayashi’s actions a self-serving crime driven by his unrequited feelings. Ido also said Takabayashi developed romantic feelings for the woman, repeatedly sent her messages unrelated to work and secretly photographed her and her personal belongings.

Ido added that Takabayashi continued seeking contact after his advances were rejected and kept turning up at the woman’s home despite workplace warnings, threatening her sense of safety and security in her private life. He described the conduct as “vicious.”

Prosecutors sought a two-year prison term, while the defense argued that a fine would be an appropriate punishment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]