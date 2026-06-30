Fans Applaud Samurai Blue's Efforts after World Cup Exit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Fans applauded the fight put up by the Japanese men's national soccer team, nicknamed Samurai Blue, after its exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

After advancing to the knockout stage by finishing second in its group, Japan lost 2-1 to soccer powerhouse Brazil in Houston, Texas.

Despite kickoff being scheduled at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Japan time, about 200 people gathered at a public screening venue in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward.

Following a bout of silence after full time, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers of appreciation for the team's endeavor.

"I hope (Japan) wins the next World Cup by building on the experience it gained from going toe-to-toe with the world's soccer heavyweights," said Tsunehito Shirakata, a 42-year-old corporate employee from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, who watched the game with his wife. The couple wore matching headbands that said "Japan Victory" in Japanese.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]