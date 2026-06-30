Japan Taps Emerging Economies to Diversify Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--It is important for Japan to strengthen ties with emerging economies as part of efforts to diversify supply chains for critical minerals and energy sources, the Japanese government said in a white paper released Tuesday.

The 2026 White Paper on International Economy and Trade emphasized the need to address supply chain risks highlighted by China's export controls and turmoil in the Middle East.

Against this background, the government positioned direct investment in emerging economies as an effective policy tool because they are becoming increasingly important resource suppliers.

The global economy grew steadily in 2025 despite high tariffs imposed by the United States, according to the white paper submitted to a cabinet meeting by industry minister Ryosei Akazawa.

Still, the paper warned that uncertainty surrounding global economic policies, including U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policies and China's export restrictions on critical minerals, had reached its highest level since 2000.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]