Japanese Lawmakers' Average Income Rises to 30.03 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The average income of Japanese lawmakers in 2025 rose by 4.9 million yen from the previous year to 30.03 million yen, the Diet, the country's parliament, said Tuesday.

The top earner was Kenji Nakanishi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who reported income of 1,140.15 million yen. About 90 pct of the total came from gains on stock sales and dividend income.

Nakanishi and Norihisa Tamura, also from the LDP, were the only two lawmakers whose income exceeded 1 billion yen.

Seven lawmakers earned more than 100 million yen. They were six LDP members, including Nakanishi and Tamura, and Yoshihiro Suzuki of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, who reported 110.02 million yen.

By party, the LDP had the highest average income, at 35.12 million yen, followed by the DPFP, at 24.38 million yen, the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's coalition partner, at 23.52 million yen, and the opposition Social Democratic Party, at 22.66 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]