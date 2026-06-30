Japan's Food Waste Falls to Lowest on Record in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--The estimated amount of food wasted by households and food-linked businesses in Japan in fiscal 2024 fell to the lowest level since data collection started in fiscal 2012, government data showed on Tuesday.

The food waste amount dropped by 30,000 tons from the previous year to 4.61 million tons in fiscal 2024, which ended in March last year, decreasing for the third consecutive year, according to the agriculture ministry, the Environment Ministry and the Consumer Affairs Agency.

Food that businesses discarded grew to 2.37 million tons from 2.31 million tons, the first increase in three years, apparently because of increased restaurant visits after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that amount, 1.1 million tons came from food makers, up from 1.08 million tons, and 700,000 tons from restaurants, up from 660,000 tons.

The figure for households fell to 2.24 million tons from 2.33 million tons, continuing a downward trend from fiscal 2017. The amount of food that was disposed of unopened was 960,000 tons, down from 1 million tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]