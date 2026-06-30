Japan to Cut Passport Fees on Wednesday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan will cut passport issuance fees on Wednesday, lowering the cost of a 10-year passport for adults obtained through online application to 8,900 yen from 15,900 yen.

The five-year passport for adults will be abolished. Minors will be eligible only for a five-year passport, with the fee unified at 4,400 yen from the previous 5,900 yen for children under 12 and 10,900 yen for those aged 12 to 17.

The Foreign Ministry says it expects a surge in applications and estimates passport issuance will take about one month for the time being instead of about two weeks usually. Applicants filing in person will pay an additional 400 yen.

The reductions in passport fees coincides with an increase in the international tourist tax, commonly known as the departure tax.

Japan will also raise visa fees on Wednesday to 15,000 yen from 3,000 yen for a single-entry visa and to 30,000 yen from 6,000 yen for a multiple-entry visa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]