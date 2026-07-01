Lower House Speaker Urges Parties to End Diet Impasse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives Speaker Eisuke Mori on Wednesday urged both ruling and opposition parties to return to normal parliamentary business, amid an impasse over bills submitted by the ruling bloc.

In a meeting with secretaries-general and other senior officials from seven ruling and opposition parties, Mori also called for prioritizing deliberations on a government-sponsored bill to revise the Imperial House Law as part of efforts to secure an adequate number of Imperial Family members.

Referring to the bill, submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, on Tuesday, Mori said, "I want top priority to be given to ensuring the bill's swift passage in a calm and orderly environment."

On the opposition's demands for intensive Budget Committee deliberations attended by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and a Diet debate among party leaders, he sought further efforts from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

After the meeting, LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki, LDP Diet affairs chief Hiroshi Kajiyama and JIP Diet affairs chief Takashi Endo held talks intermittently.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]