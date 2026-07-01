Mercosur Begins Economic Partnership Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 30 (Jiji Press)--Members of the Mercosur trade bloc in South America formally announced the start of negotiations for an economic partnership agreement with Japan at a summit in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion on Tuesday.

If realized, the EPA between Japan and Mercosur, whose members include Brazil and Argentina, would create an economic bloc with a population of about 400 million and a gross domestic product of about 7 trillion dollars.

On June 16, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi agreed with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to launch EPA negotiations during talks in Evian, eastern France, held on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven major powers.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, stressed that an EPA with Japan would expand market access and mutual investment in the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors.

In Japan, expectations are growing for the South American market, especially in the automobile sector.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]