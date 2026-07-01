Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ordered to Report Details of Info Leak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency has ordered Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. to report details of a personal data breach involving information on about 4.38 million customers, the unit of U.S. insurance giant Aflac Inc. said Wednesday.

The order was issued on Tuesday based on Japan's insurance business law.

The firm will conduct an investigation in cooperation with external experts and report its findings, including the facts and causes of the case, as well as measures to prevent a recurrence.

"We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience or concern we have caused," the company said.

On Tuesday, Aflac Life Insurance Japan said that its system had been breached and that personal information, including names and addresses of some 4.38 million customers, had been leaked. For about 230,000 of these customers, information about premium payment accounts had also been compromised, the firm said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]